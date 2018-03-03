Putin Reveals His Cure for the Blues, and What He'd Do if He Wasn't Ruling

"[I] work," Putin simply said, when asked by one of the journalists attending the media forum what he does when he feels blue and wants to cheer himself up.
When another journalist asked which vocation Putin would’ve pursued if he wasn’t the president of Russia, the latter replied that he would’ve tried his hand at art.
According to Putin, when large amounts of information need to be memorized, it all comes down to "practice makes perfect." "It gets easy if you do it every day," he remarked.
When asked the outcome of which historic event he would alter if he had the ability to do so, the Russian leader replied: "The breakup of the Soviet Union."
Earlier in February, the Russian leader also jokingly remarked that he might seek employment as a combine harvester operator if he does not win the upcoming presidential election.
