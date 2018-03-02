Register
23:03 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Giant letters, reading the word blockchain are displayed at the blockchain centre, which aims at boosting start-ups, on February 7, 2018 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius

    This is How Russia Utilizing Blockchain to Enhance Democracy

    © AFP 2018/ Petras Malukas
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Although its best-known in the cryptocurrency sphere, Blockchain technology has numerous potential real-life applications in other fields, including healthcare, agriculture and democracy. Russia is leading the way in "blockchain democracy", using the technology to solidify trust in the electoral system.

    Via its Active Citizen program, the Russian government has been encouraging Muscovites to vote on a number of matters which are typically decided by the council or other local authorities, such as the name of the city's new metro train. Moscow is now utilizing blockchain technology to bolster voter confidence in the platform.

    The Active Citizen initiative was launched in 2014 to increase interaction between local politicians and Moscow's residents, to give them a say in how their city should be run.

    By adding blockchain to the system, voters will be able to view and audit the results, ensuring they are legitimate.

    "Whether voters' worries concern something like alleged meddling in elections by foreign powers, the vulnerability of democracy in the developing world or other questionable election procedures, blockchain technology can help restore the public's trust in how elections are run and votes counted. The instant a ballot is scanned, it's immutably recorded on the blockchain for anyone in the world to see. The public will know immediately where and when the votes occurred, and each voter can trace their vote using a private code," Nick Spanos, CEO and patent holder for VoteWatcher — the first secure blockchain voting platform — told Sputnik. 

    A view of Yalta. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    CryptoCrimea: Russian Peninsula Aims for CryptoEconomy to Nullify US Sanctions
    International accounting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) conducted an independent audit of the platform's code and confirmed that it was resilient to manipulation by the local authorities, political parties or external attacks.

    The Russian government could potentially use blockchain technology in elections at the local and national level — including Presidential elections — though Active Citizen's organizers may struggle to scale the technology to handle millions of votes across the world's largest country.

    "Moscow's citizens are taking a groundbreaking leap in embracing a more modern and effective democracy. Forget the infamously hackable, insecure Diebold machines. Blockchain voting reinvents the meaning of free and fair elections and trustworthy results," Mr. Spanos added, outlining the benefits blockchain-voting offers.

    The technology is continuously being improved and developed to improve scalability and reach. Even in its current form, it offers several key, distinct advantages over traditional voting.

    Related:

    CryptoCrimea: Russian Peninsula Aims for CryptoEconomy to Nullify US Sanctions
    Experts Ponder Impact of Ripple's Global Expansion on XRP Rate
    Bill on "Cryptoruble" Introduced in Russia's Lower House of Parliament
    Tags:
    block 3f, cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, democracy, transparency, election, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok