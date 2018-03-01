Register
20:24 GMT +301 March 2018
    Kseniya Sobchak, TV host and Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative political party, talks with the press after the Supreme Court considered her appeal against the rejection of a lawsuit to cancel Vladimir Putin’s registration as a Russian presidential candidate

    Russia Should Be Led by Woman Focusing on Social Issues, Not Missiles - Sobchak

    103

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running for re-election, addressed the Russian parliament and mentioned new nuclear and missile weapons developed by Russia, which are ready to curb any military threat coming from abroad.

    YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russia should be headed by a woman who will take more care of the social sphere rather than the development of missiles, Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak from the Civil Initiative party said on Thursday.

    "Why should a woman lead this country? Because only a man can be excited by these missiles flying around. This is not interesting to anyone, a president needs to focus on the social sphere, a public housing program, which I want to start in our country. Because people across the country live in barracks, I have seen it myself. Healthcare, decent, free medical care, education should be our priorities, not missiles and their flights. That results in the production of weapons and selling oil while no hi-tech products are produced," Sobchak said during her debate with other candidates.

    Lately, Sobchak has been involved in a scandal during presidential debates. After being tongue-lashed multiple times, the only female participant in the Russian presidential debate decided to "cool down" Vladimir Zhirinovsky by pouring a glass of water on him.

    READ MORE: Website of Russia's Presidential Hopeful Sobchak Suffers Cyberattacks

    The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the campaign kicked off on December 18.

    There are eight candidates running in this year's election: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, Putin, Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

