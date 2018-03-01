Russian Football Team Mocks Opponent For Refusing to Play in Cold

As Europe suffers from various degrees of bitter Arctic cold, football players from Samara are all too eager to show their skills, regardless of weather conditions.
While —15 degrees Celsius was enough for Moscow Spartak to refuse to play a match, it was obviously not too cold for Kryliya Sovetov.
"[We] are totally displeased. [They are] cowards!" Anatoly Rozhkov, the team's coach, told a reporter for Championat.com
The Samara team's press service said that the rules allow the match to be postponed if one team says so, although Kryliya Sovetov were ready to play at the measured temperature. A new date will be determined and announced later. Spartak representatives have not yet commented on the situation.
