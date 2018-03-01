Register
08:03 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-57

    Russian Plane Maker Ready to Adapt Su-57 For New Russian Carrier

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    170

    Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation said it is ready to develop a new version of the Su-57 multirole fighter for Russia’s anticipated new aircraft carrier. The company representative said the carrier version of the plane must be developed in conjunction with the carrier’s systems.

    Though it has not yet received the order from Russia's Ministry of Defense, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is ready to develop the carrier version of the Su-57, formerly known as the T-50, says chief designer Sergey Korotkov.

    "If needed, we will do it, undoubtedly," he said in an interview for Russian media.

    Korotkov underscored that it is important to develop carrier-based planes in conjunction with carrier systems.

    "If we work only on the aerial components and do not work on the ship components, then things won't match up. A whole host of problems involving takeoff, landing, operation, electromagnetic compatibility and so on — it must be done together," he said.

    He also pointed out that such tasks must be solved using new technology.

    "If a new carrier is being built, it must have modern features, such as electromagnetic catapults," Korotkov added.

    Earlier in February, Russian navy official Nikolay Maximov revealed plans to build a new Russian carrier that would possibly carry the newest Su-57 multirole jets. Talking to Russian media, Maximov pointed out that a new version of the plane would be required.

    Related:

    Possible Reason for Deployment of Russia's 5th Gen Su-57 to Syria Revealed
    Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Syria's Hmeymim
    Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria
    DoD: Russian Su-57 Fighter Jets Pose No Threat to Coalition Operations in Syria
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, Su-57, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok