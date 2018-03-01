Russian Plane Maker Ready to Adapt Su-57 For New Russian Carrier

Though it has not yet received the order from Russia's Ministry of Defense, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is ready to develop the carrier version of the Su-57, formerly known as the T-50, says chief designer Sergey Korotkov.
"If needed, we will do it, undoubtedly," he said in an interview for Russian media.
Korotkov underscored that it is important to develop carrier-based planes in conjunction with carrier systems.
"If we work only on the aerial components and do not work on the ship components, then things won't match up. A whole host of problems involving takeoff, landing, operation, electromagnetic compatibility and so on — it must be done together," he said.
He also pointed out that such tasks must be solved using new technology.
"If a new carrier is being built, it must have modern features, such as electromagnetic catapults," Korotkov added.
Earlier in February, Russian navy official Nikolay Maximov revealed plans to build a new Russian carrier that would possibly carry the newest Su-57 multirole jets. Talking to Russian media, Maximov pointed out that a new version of the plane would be required.
