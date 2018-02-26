Russian Rescue Workers Jump Into Icy Water to Save Stranded Seal (PHOTOS)

The seal got stuck on the ice in Avacha Bay in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city on the southeastern tip of Russia's easternmost frontier.

The seal's struggle prompted local residents to call the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), with a trio of rescue workers soon arriving on the scene.

Stepping out into the slushy mix of water and coastal ice, workers examined the seal for injuries, and then helped it reach the open water.

© Photo: Emergencies Ministry's Main Department on the Kamchatka Region The seal before its rescue.

The local EMERCOM office says that they regularly receive calls to help trapped seals and other animals.

A similar case took place last January, after a seal trapped on an ice patch was attacked by stray dogs. Local residents chased off the dogs and called EMERCOM. After examining the seal and finding no serious injuries, the rescuers drove the animal to Avacha Bay and released it into the water where it swam away.