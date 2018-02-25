Over 4,000 Evacuated From Mall Near Moscow's Kremlin Due to Fake Bomb Threat

Russian law enforcement officers did not find any explosives at the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall in central Moscow after a bomb call on Sunday, a source in Moscow's emergency services told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, some 4,000 people were evacuated from the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall in central Moscow after an anonymous bomb threat call.
READ MORE: Gov’t Building in Kamchatka, Russia Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Okhotny Ryad is located at Moscow's Manezhnaya square near the Kremlin.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that the first days of calls alone incurred damages of over 300 million rubles (some $5.2 million). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation "telephone terrorism," adding that all the necessary measures were being taken to find the perpetrators.
The underground shopping complex Okhotny Ryad had been the site of a terrorist attack years before: on August 31, 1999 a bomb detonated there, leaving one dead and 40 people injured. The attack was one in a series of bombings associated with the onset of the Second Chechen War.
