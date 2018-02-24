Register
21:19 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Package of cocaine

    Moscow: Reports of Drugs Shipment From Argentina Via Diplomatic Mail 'Not True'

    Dept of Immigration and Border Protection Handout
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday denied media reports about the alleged use of diplomatic mail for the shipment of cocaine from Argentina to Moscow.

    On Thursday, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that security forces of Russia and Argentina had thwarted the shipment of 389 kilograms (857 pounds) of cocaine to Moscow. Several people were detained, including an Argentinean police officer and a Russian national. According to media reports, drugs were illegally transported via the diplomatic mail.

    "A support staff member [detained by the Argentine police as part of the criminal group] had neither a diplomatic passport nor the access to the management of diplomatic mail. An information spread in the media… is not true," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the Foreign Ministry's Facebook account.

    Bullrich said that the Russian Embassy in Argentina notified the Argentinean security forces in late 2016 that it had found a few bags of cocaine in one of its premises. In a special operation launched by the two states' security forces, the drugs were replaced with flour, and the bags were equipped with GPS trackers.

    READ MORE: American Tragedy: Opioid Epidemic Has Cost US $1 Trillion Since 2001

    The minister noted that the price for the confiscated drugs could reach 50 million euros ($61.6 million) on the black market.

    Related:

    Enough Already: Hospitals Form Own Drug Firm to Fight Big Pharma Price Gouging
    Russian Deputy FM: Western Coalition Not Doing Much to Curb Drugs in Afghanistan
    US Charges Mongols Biker Gang Members With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking
    Tags:
    cocaine, Maria Zakharova, Russia, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok