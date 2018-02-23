Putin Pays Respects at Unknown Soldier Tomb on Defender of Fatherland Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin paid his respects at the tomb of the Unknown Solder at the Kremlin Wall on Friday, February 23, celebrated as the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia.

The Kremlin Regiment laid a wreath with a ribbon in Russian colors. Putin smoothed over the ribbons on the wreath and stood still next to it for a short while, to pay his respects to the Soviet soldiers killed in World War II.

The president laid down red carnations at the memorial for WWII hero cities.

The ceremony at the walls of the Kremlin was attended by World War II veterans as well as numerous politicians, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the speaker of the Russian Parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the speaker of the upper chamber, Valentina Matvienko.

All garrisons of the Russian Armed Forces are holding celebrations to mark the holiday.