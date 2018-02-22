Sincere Confession: US Ambassador to Russia Says He Prefers Pelmeni to Beer

A video of the US diplomat answering various questions by Russian internet users appeared online.

John Huntsman, US Ambassador to Russia, confessed that he would prefer pelmeni (dumplings) with sour cream to beer.

The surprising revelation about the Russian dish was made while the diplomat was answering a blitz of questions of Internet users.

A corresponding video has been published on the US Embassy's Twitter account.

Блиц с послом Хантсманом: Джон Хантсман отвечает на самые разнообразные вопросы пользователей наших страничек в соцсетях в режиме “блиц-опроса”. pic.twitter.com/46Dvv3tCbY — Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) 22 февраля 2018 г.

Huntsman also said that he thinks Russia and the United States "are already friends" and believes that the two countries have more in common than it seems at first glance.

Pelmeni are the Russian national dish, which consists of a filling (usually minced meat) wrapped in thin dough.