US Warships in Black Sea on 'Russia's Radar' - Russian Admiral

As Washington increases its presence in the Black Sea, Russian Admiral and former Baltic Fleet Commander Vladimir Valuev said that the two US warships that have been stationed in the region do not pose any danger to Russia.

The two destroyers stationed by the United States in the Black Sea, are being "constantly" monitored and "don't pose any particular threat," Admiral Vladimir Valuev told RIA Novosti.

"These two ships are on radar, that's for sure. If they demonstrate any hostile or provocative actions, depending on the degree of impudence and damage, they will get a response and will be served accordingly," Valuev said.

According to the admiral, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's reconnaissance system defines the so-called "priority objects," and the two US warships could become such objects.

On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing a US military official, that the US Navy was increasing its presence in the Black Sea in a bid to resist the build-up of Russian armed forces in the area.

The statement came after a US Navy warship, the USS Carney, sailed into the Black Sea, joining the USS Ross in order to "conduct maritime security operations," in a move to "desensitize Russia" to Washington's military presence in the region, according to a US military official on Sunday.