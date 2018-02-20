EU Mission to Russia Confirms Receiving 'Suspicious Envelope' - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union Delegation to Russia confirmed receiving a "suspicious envelope" earlier in the day, Luca Eszter Kadar, the mission's head of the Press and Information Section, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding the investigation into this situation is ongoing.

"It is confirmed that we did receive an envelope which has been, let’s say, a suspicious envelope. There is an investigation, they’re looking into it," Kadar said.

Prior to that, a source at Moscow’s emergency services told Sputnik that the delegation received an envelope with white powder.

A number of embassies in Moscow have received such envelopes over the last few days, after similar deliveries were sent earlier this month to the home of Donald Trump Jr. in the United States and to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who currently residies in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

