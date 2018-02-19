Top 5 Most Unusual Maslenitsa Dolls Burnt This Year

"Gothic Cathedral" on Fire
Residents of the Kaluga region burnt an artificial "Gothic cathedral" made of tree branches. The move has caused confusion among some religious institutions.
"Symbols of Christianity, whether they belong to the western or eastern branches of religion should be respected. We assume that this move could have caused nothing but misunderstanding among Christian believers," a representative of the Russian Church Vakhtang Kipshidze told RIA Novosti.
WADA Ritual
Residents of Perm went further and related Maslenitsa festivities to the doping scandal surrounding Russian athletes.
Instead of a carnival doll, they burnt a stuffed doll of Grigory Rodchenkov, an informant whose revelations led to several Russian athletes being banned from the participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics, while others were allowed to take part in the competition only under neutral flag.
Burning of a Stuffed "Poroshenko"
In this way, activists expressed their disapproval of the Ukrainian authorities and their president.
Earlier, thousands of protesters held a march in central Kiev demanding Poroshenko's impeachment.
Guinness Record: The Biggest Maslenitsa Doll in Russia
Residents of the Russian city of Tyumen burnt a 20-meter carnival doll and got into the Guinness Book of Records in Russia.
"Yes, now we have a certificate confirming a new record — no one in Russia has yet burned a stuffed Maslenitsa doll higher than ours," Anna, a local manager who co-organized the event, said.
Maslenitsa in Goa
Russian tourists on vacation in India burnt a Maslenitsa doll made from palm leaves on the beach of Goa.
They also had a circle dance and ate pancakes, just like in Russia.
