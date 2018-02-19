Register
19:03 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Journalists in the media center

    Simonyan Mocks Registration of Sputnik Content Producer as 'Foreign Agent' in US

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency, on Monday responded with irony to the registration of RIA Global LLC, a US company producing content for the news agency, as a "foreign agent" under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    In January, the US Justice Department (DOJ) demanded that RIA Global LLC should register under FARA due to its alleged political activities in the country. According to the FARA register, RIA Global LLC was registered as a "foreign agent" overnight into Sunday, when Russia celebrates the last day of the week-long Maslenitsa festival when people usually burn a scarecrow of Lady Maslenitsa celebrating the end of winter.

    "It is strange that Lady Maslenitsa's scarecrow has not been registered as a 'foreign agent' yet. Maybe they will do it by next season," Simonyan said.

    According to the RIA Global LLC documents released by the DOJ, it is stated that no foreign government, political party or individual owns the company or controls or funds its activities. The documents also inform about the existence of state subsidies from abroad, from the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which is a commercial company that is funded from different sources, including business revenues and state funding.

    A number of Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, have faced significant pressure in the United States over the past several months, with US lawmakers and intelligence community claiming that they may have been involved in Russia’s alleged attempts to influence US 2016 presidential election. Sputnik, as well as Russian authorities, have repeatedly refuted the allegations as unsubstantiated.

    READ MORE: Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Failure — Simonyan

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    Simonyan Mocks US Lawmaker's Accusations of Spreading 'Fake News' With Use of 'KGB Farms'
    In mid-November, Sputnik Radio's partner Reston Translator, a company that rebroadcasts radio programs, was forced to register as a "foreign agent" by the DOJ.

    A month later, the Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (MRBI) company, broadcasting Sputnik radio programs on AM frequencies, also received a notice from the US Justice Department about the possibility of registering as a "foreign agent" and was requested to provide additional information for taking a decision.

    Following DOJ's ruling, Simonyan said that the demand to register was discriminatory, contradicted principles of democracy and freedom of speech, barred from equal competition with foreign broadcasters working in the United States and not registered as "foreign agents."

    Related:

    Ria Global, Producer of Sputnik's Content Registered as Foreign Agent in US
    Aid Sector Sex Scandal: 'What About the Victims?', Charity Tells Sputnik
    Sputnik Signs Cooperation Agreement With Palestinian WAFA News Agency
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Margarita Simonyan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok