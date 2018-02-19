Russian Authorities Identify Gunman in Sunday's Attack in Dagestan

"The killed shooter was identified as Khalil Khalilov, 22, a resident of Rassvet village of Dagestan’s Tarumovsky District," the statement, published on the town administration's website, read.
Earlier in the day, an individual opened fire in Kizlyar during celebration of folk holiday Maslenitsa, killing five people and injuring four others, including two law enforcement officers. The attacker was killed in retaliatory fire. The Daesh terror group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Four women were killed on the site of the incident, while another woman subsequently succumbed to her wounds in hospital, the document added.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s therapists are working with the relatives of attack’s victims, the document also stated.
The Russian Investigative Committee said earlier on Sunday it had launched a criminal investigation into the shooting in Dagestan. Committee's head Alexander Bastrykin took the probe under his personal control.
