Search Operation at An-148 Plane Crash Site in Moscow Region Completed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The search operation at the site of the deadly An-148 plane crash in the Moscow Region has been completed, a spokesperson for the emergency response headquarters told Sputnik on Sunday.

An-148 plane flying from Moscow to the city of Orsk crashed on February 11 a few minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital. All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died in the crash.

"The operation at the site of the plane crash is over, the [search] units are being withdrawn to their home bases," the spokesperson said.

Since the start of the operation, almost 5,000 debris pieces have been found on the site of the aircraft crash, the spokesperson added. The wreckage pieces were transported to the Russian State Flight Research Institute named after Mikhail Gromov for examination, the spokesperson noted.

On Tuesday, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said it had completed deciphering the information contained in the flight data recorder of the crashed An-148 plane.

© Photo: Interstate Aviation Committee A flight recorder belonging to the An 148 aircraft that crashed outside Moscow

The IAC said that a "special situation" with the An-148 plane began some 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the aircraft's takeoff at an altitude of about 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) and speed of around 470 kilometers per hour.

The IAC added that wrong data on the flight speed appearing on indicators could have led to the crash.