Register
21:50 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Samara Airlines An-148 RA-61704 plane during take-off at Domodedovo airport. Archive photo from May 2017. The Saratov Airlines flight 703 Moscow-Orsk crashed on February 11, 2018 in the Moscow Region

    Search Operation at An-148 Plane Crash Site in Moscow Region Completed

    © Sputnik/ Marina Lisceva
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (15)
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The search operation at the site of the deadly An-148 plane crash in the Moscow Region has been completed, a spokesperson for the emergency response headquarters told Sputnik on Sunday.

    An-148 plane flying from Moscow to the city of Orsk crashed on February 11 a few minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital. All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died in the crash.

    "The operation at the site of the plane crash is over, the [search] units are being withdrawn to their home bases," the spokesperson said.

    Since the start of the operation, almost 5,000 debris pieces have been found on the site of the aircraft crash, the spokesperson added. The wreckage pieces were transported to the Russian State Flight Research Institute named after Mikhail Gromov for examination, the spokesperson noted.

    READ MORE: WATCH First Video From Deadly Russian An-148 Plane Crash Site Near Moscow

    On Tuesday, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said it had completed deciphering the information contained in the flight data recorder of the crashed An-148 plane.

    A flight recorder belonging to the An 148 aircraft that crashed outside Moscow
    © Photo: Interstate Aviation Committee
    A flight recorder belonging to the An 148 aircraft that crashed outside Moscow

    The IAC said that a "special situation" with the An-148 plane began some 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the aircraft's takeoff at an altitude of about 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) and speed of around 470 kilometers per hour.

    READ MORE: Top 5 Versions of An-148 Crash in Moscow Region

    The IAC added that wrong data on the flight speed appearing on indicators could have led to the crash.

    Topic:
    An-148 Crash in Moscow Region (15)

    Related:

    Probe Into 2016 Russian Tu-154 Crash Near Sochi Rules Out Blast on Board
    Russian Mi-24 Chopper Crashed During Flight to Hama Over Tech Malfunction - MoD
    Russia: Man Jacks Armored Tractor, Crashes Into Supermarket to Get Wine (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    crash site, An-148, Moscow, Russia, Moscow Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok