Gunman Opens Fire at Folk Fest in Russia's Dagestan: 4 Dead, 4 Injured

People in the city of Kizlyar in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan came under fire while returning from a church service amid the celebration of Maslenitsa, a traditional Russian folk holiday.

A shooter opened fire at people on Sunday, killing at least four people and injuring four more, including two policemen, according to Dagestan's Interior Ministry.

The republic's health ministry has said that five people were injured and four people were killed in the shooting. All of the injured have been hospitalized.

"The incident has taken place in Kizlyar. According to preliminary information, four people were killed. There are wounded people. The criminal has been shot dead," a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, adding that those killed and wounded were civilians.

The source has also said that the perpetrator wasn't a member of any radical group and never had problems with law.

A criminal case was launched following the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW