Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Reveals What He Does Before Sleep

Russia’s top diplomat told media what kind of thoughts usually occupies his mind by the end of the day and how they help him sleep soundly.

As Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained, he tends to occupy his mind with various thoughts before drifting off to sleep “just like any other person.”

More often than not however, these thoughts take on a very specific direction.

"More and more often, however, these thoughts gravitate towards how to handle affairs tomorrow if there are serious talks to be held, or how to resolve some sort of a long-term problem; and it helps [me] to sleep soundly," the minister said, according to Russian media.