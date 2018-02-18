WATCH Quick-Thinking Snow Removal Workers Put Out Raging Car Fire With Tractors

A car burning dangerously out of control on a busy thoroughfare in Russia's St. Petersburg was extinguished after a pair of municipal workers rushed to help with their tractors. The incident was caught on video.

The black GAZ Volga sedan, which ended up on the wrong side of the road after an apparent accident, could be seen spouting plumes of dark smoke, with flames flickering up from under the hood. Suddenly, a small tractor loader engaged in snow removal rushed to the scene, dumping snow onto the burning vehicle.

Later, a larger tractor could be seen showing up, dumping an even bigger pile of snow onto the vehicle, just as an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The incident took place in St. Petersburg's Constitution Square. No injuries were reported.

Russian internet users praised the tractor drivers for their quick thinking and level-headedness, calling them heroes and 'Muzhiks' (real men).