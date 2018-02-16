Storm Warning Declared Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast Amid 32-Feet Waves

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Storm warning was declared in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory amid large waves potentially able to reach a 10-meter (32-feet) height, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said Friday.

"According to the data of Kamchatka's hydrometeorological and environment observation bureau, on Saturday morning some 8-10 meter high waves are expected in the Pacific Ocean's water area," the statement read.

The large waves will remain through Saturday, the statement read further.

The Emergencies Ministry's main directorate in Kamchatka recommended the heads of shipping companies to take serious precautions. It also expressed readiness to react swiftly in case of an emergency situation.

The Kamchatka is a vast volcanic peninsula in the Russian Far East with a coastline in the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Okhotsk.