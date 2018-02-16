Russia, Jordan Have Grounds to Enhance Cooperation - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Amman have good reasons to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to enhance mutual trust, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.

"Personal meetings are certainly always important. Today we will talk about bilateral relations and the situation in the region, but at the beginning of our meeting allow me to remind you that this year we celebrate 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I think we have every reason to hope that we will continue to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin press service.

© AFP 2018/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI Jordan King Urges World to Protect Rights of Palestinians

The Russian leader added that his previous meeting with the Jordanian King took place almost a year ago and the two states had been in permanent contact since then.

The diplomatic relations between Moscow and Amman were established on August 21, 1963.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two states cooperate in a number of international organizations, such as the United Nations, as well as on bilateral basis, including in trade, energy and science among other issues.