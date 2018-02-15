Register
20:37 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Red Square, Moscow

    New US Sanctions Pose No Serious Threat to Russian Economy, Russians - Medvedev

    CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – New US sanctions are not a serious threat to Russia or Russian economy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

    "Overall, I see no significant threats for our economy, let alone our citizens," Medvedev told Rossiya 24 television channel, adding that Russia was "ready for any decisions."

    On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Treasury was working on new sanctions against Russia, which could be imposed in the "near future."

    The reports of new sanctions follow the release of the "Kremlin report," which include 114 high-profile Russian politicians and 96 businessmen. The inclusion on the list implies that the new restrictive measures against people will be possible in the future.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    US Democratic Senators Calls on Trump to Impose New Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports
    The document was drafted in accordance with the law called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanction Act and signed by the US President Donald Trump in August 2017.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the publication of the "Kremlin report" as an "unfriendly step" and called the proposed sanctions a deadlock solution, which is likely to lead to losses for those who introduced them.

    READ MORE: Belgium Interested in Economic Cooperation With Russia Amid Sanctions — FM

    The relationship between Russia and the US worsened amid the internal conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Russia has denied all the allegations of meddling in the Ukrainian crisis, though a number of Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, with the Kremlin then introducing response measures and launching the policy to replace foreign imports with domestic products.

    Related:

    China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products
    US Sanctions Seven Entities, Six Individuals With Ties to Hezbollah - Treasury
    Tags:
    sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok