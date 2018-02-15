New US Sanctions Pose No Serious Threat to Russian Economy, Russians - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – New US sanctions are not a serious threat to Russia or Russian economy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"Overall, I see no significant threats for our economy, let alone our citizens," Medvedev told Rossiya 24 television channel, adding that Russia was "ready for any decisions."

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Treasury was working on new sanctions against Russia, which could be imposed in the "near future."

The reports of new sanctions follow the release of the "Kremlin report," which include 114 high-profile Russian politicians and 96 businessmen. The inclusion on the list implies that the new restrictive measures against people will be possible in the future.

The document was drafted in accordance with the law called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanction Act and signed by the US President Donald Trump in August 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the publication of the "Kremlin report" as an "unfriendly step" and called the proposed sanctions a deadlock solution, which is likely to lead to losses for those who introduced them.

The relationship between Russia and the US worsened amid the internal conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Russia has denied all the allegations of meddling in the Ukrainian crisis, though a number of Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, with the Kremlin then introducing response measures and launching the policy to replace foreign imports with domestic products.