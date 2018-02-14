Register
14:17 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rossiya Segodnya news agency logo

    Rossiya Segodnya Photographer's Underground Wins 2018 World Press Photo Award

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    AMSTERDAM (Sputnik) - Photojournalist Valery Melnikov of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency won the World Press Photo award in the Digital Storytelling/Short Form category for his project — dubbed Underground — about the inhabitants of a ruined village in war-torn eastern Ukraine, the agency's press service said.

    "Underground is, in fact, a short documentary film about civilians who live on the contact line in a district of Donbass. It is dedicated to these people and shows the conflict through their eyes. I decided that a documentary using video, interviews, sounds would better describe the atmosphere and allow these people to personally say what they felt, what they had experienced and what they hope for in this war," Melnikov said.

    He noted that the World Press Photo was a very important award and also a huge responsibility for a journalist.

    "This award is also a huge responsibility for a journalist, as his or her work becomes world famous. Thousands and maybe millions of people around the world will be able to see these photos or videos. And what you want to say with your work is very important," Melnikov stated.

    Melnikov created his project in cooperation with editor Andrew Lubimov and composer Ilya Svezhenec. "Underground" combines photo, video and audio. This poignant black-and-white story about the inhabitants of a ruined village in the combat zone near Donetsk shows women, old people and children sheltering in the basement of a local school. The photos were taken by Melnikov in the Donetsk Region in 2015-2016.

    Apart from Melnikov, for whom the World Press Photo award was his second consecutive win, Russian photographer Tatyana Vinogradova and the animated project "Once Upon a Time" by the Takie Dela information portal, which is run by the Nuzhna Pomoshch (Help Needed) charity fund, were also among winners.

    The 2018 World Press Photo award ceremony will be held on April 12 in Amsterdam.

    READ MORE: 'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners

    Rossiya Segodnya media group’s photojournalists have gained international acknowledgment for the third consecutive year. In 2016, the prestigious prize was won by press photographer Vladimir Pesnya for his photo series "Hockey in Vetluga." Last year, Melnikov won the Long­-Term Projects category for the "Black Days of Ukraine" series.

    Valery Melnikov is the winner of numerous prestigious awards in photojournalism. His works have been included on shortlists and have won many international and Russian photo contests, including 2017 World Press Photo, 2016 Magnum Photography Awards, 2017 Life Framer, 2016 Pictures of the Year International, Sony WAP 2015, Days Japan International Photo Journalism Award 2015, China International Press Photo Contest 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, Bourse du Talent 2016, Vilnius Photo Circle 2015, KOLGA TBILISI PHOTO 2015, Professional Photographer of the Year 2014, 2017 Golden Eye of Russia, Silver Camera 2013, and others.

    Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group with a mission to cover world events in a prompt, balanced, and unbiased manner. Rossiya Segodnya offers alternative views on key events in Russia and elsewhere. One of the most dynamically developing departments of the agency, Rossiya Segodnya’s photo service brings together the best staff and resources to create new trends in photojournalism. One of the main objectives of the agency is to ensure prompt photo coverage in all regions of the world, which the service provides covering the most important global and Russian events in the field of politics, economy, culture and sports.

    Rossiya Segodnya press photographers have been shortlisted for and won international awards, including World Press Photo, The Best of Photojournalism (BOP), Professional Photographer of the Year, China International Press Photo Contest (CHIPP), Picture of the Year International (POYi), Sony World Photography Award (Sony WPA), Silver Camera Moscow Photo Contest, and Energy of Victories National Festival & Contest of Sports Journalism.

    Related:

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Outrage as Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Kicks Female Photographer (VIDEO)
    Holy Sites, Ancient Ruins, Forgotten Places: Historic Photographer of the Year
    No Photoshop! Japanese Photographer Creates Real 'Water Dresses' on His Model
    Tags:
    photojournalist, award, photographer, World Press Photo, Valery Melnikov, Donetsk Region, Amsterdam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok