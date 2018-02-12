WATCH Fire at 'Cosmos' Hotel in Russian Capital (VIDEO)

One of Russia's best-known hotels, the Cosmos, has caught fire, a source in the emergency service said Monday.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred on the 15th floor of the building, while some 15 fire crews have been sent to the scene. Around 230 hotels guests have been evacuated from the building, the source added.

At the same time, eyewitnesses report a thick black smoke coming from four of the hotel's windows.

🔥К гостинице "Космос" прибывают экстренные службы. Эвакуированы 230 человек. pic.twitter.com/fA7V3cby97 — Пятый канал Новости (@5tv) 12 февраля 2018 г.

