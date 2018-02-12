Russian Plane Exploded After Crash - Investigators

The An-148 passenger plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region on Sunday, all 71 people aboard were found dead. The reasons for the crash are being investigated.

"It was found out that at the time the aircraft fell it was whole, without fire, the exposition took place after the crash," Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters commenting on the possible reasons behind the crash.

The spokeswoman added that searches and withdrawal of documents had been carried out in the office of the Saratov Airlines, which conducted the flight. She noted that fuel samples, the records of radio communications between air traffic controllers and aircraft commander, files with aircraft tracking on the ground and in the air, electronic records of radar flight indicators had been seized, while the necessary forensic examinations had been scheduled.

The An-148 passenger plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed near Moscow on Sunday, killing 65 passengers and six crew members. Communications with the plane routing it to the city of Orsk in southwestern Russia were lost a few minutes after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. The plane crashed about 33 km from the airport, with wreckage spread over a wide area.