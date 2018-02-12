Over 200 Fragments of Bodies Found at Crash Site of Russia's An-148 Near Moscow

All 65 passengers and six crew aboard the plane that crashed on Sunday were confirmed dead. The reasons for the crash are being investigated.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has told RIA Novosti that 209 fragments of bodies had been found at the An-148 crash site near Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said that the search for bodies of those killed in Russia's An-148 plane crash in Moscow region will continue for a week.

The passenger plane An-148, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed near Moscow on Sunday, killing 65 passengers and six crew members. According to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), the communication with the plane en route to the city of Orsk in southwestern Russia lapsed a few minutes after its take-off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport. The plane crashed about 21 miles from the airport, with debris spread over a wide area.

According to the passengers' list published by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two foreign nationals were on board of the plane, Ulrich Klaeui, a Swiss citizen, and Namig Gakhramanov, an Azerbaijani national.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to create a special commission to investigate the plane crash. All possible versions are being considered, while emergency services' experts, investigators and criminologists are working at the crash site.

The second flight recorder of the plane has been recovered from the crash site.

At the moment, 532 people and over 100 unites of specialized equipment are working at the crash site, but their number will be increased under the order of Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov.

A number of countries have already offered their condolences, including Armenia, Austria, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Ukraine and the United States, as well as numerous politicians and organizations.