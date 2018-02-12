Russian Troops in Kazakhstan Successfully Test Latest Countermissile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian troops have successfully tested a new countermissile at Sary Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry-affiliated Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper said.

A new advanced anti-ballistic missile has successfully fulfilled the task and reached the target as directed, the newspaper said Sunday, citing Col. Andrei Prikhodko.

© Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry Over 100 Missiles Fired From Russian Warships During Syrian Operation - Navy

According to Prikhodko, the range, precision and lifespan of the latest missile are significantly superior to those of its predecessors. The latest missile was made by Russian manufacturers and does not contain any foreign parts.

Last year, Russia’s Strategic Missile Troops commander Sergei Karakayev said that the troops would double missile tests in 2018, also adding that the country's Strategic Missile Troops will receive over 20 Yars missile launchers during the year.