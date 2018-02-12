White House Expresses Condolences Over Russia's An-148 Crash in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington has expressed its deepest regret over the crash of Russia's An-148 plane in Moscow region and offered condolences to the families of the victims, the White House's press service said in the statement.

"The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703. We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia," the statement issued on Sunday said.

All 65 passengers and six crew that were aboard the plane that crashed on Sunday were confirmed to be dead by the Russian Transport Ministry.

Russian Transport Watchdog has launched unscheduled inspections of the Domodedovo airport and the Saratov Airlines after the crash.

Earlier, the Austrian government spokesperson Peter Launsky-Tiffenthal stated stated that the government of the country expressed its condolences in connection with the plane crash.