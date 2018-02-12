White House Expresses Condolences Over Russia's An-148 Crash in Moscow Region

"The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703. We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia," the statement issued on Sunday said.
Russian Transport Watchdog has launched unscheduled inspections of the Domodedovo airport and the Saratov Airlines after the crash.
Earlier, the Austrian government spokesperson Peter Launsky-Tiffenthal stated stated that the government of the country expressed its condolences in connection with the plane crash.
