Russia's An-148 Plane Carried Out Several Flights on Sunday Before Crash

The plane with 65 passengers and six crew on board crashed a few minutes after it left the airport. Everyone on board were confirmed to have died.
"An-148 plane today [Sunday] carried out several flights in the direction of Penza and Moscow-Saratov," Elena Voronova said.
The head of the company's press service added that the Saratov Airlines' plane had gone through all technical check-ups without a problem.
Russia's Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Transport has launched unscheduled inspections of the Saratatov Airlines as well as the Domodedovo airport after the crash and t will be in particular checked.
Also, Russian Minister for Transportation Maxim Sokolov said that that the decision on possible suspension of An-148 flights after the crash can be taken in agreement with Rosaviatsia and Rostransnadzor.
