Register
19:38 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young woman walking on the Red Square in Moscow

    Now That the Trust is Gone: New Poll Shows Russians Certain of US Meddling

    CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The allegations of Russian meddling in the US internal affairs have become a somewhat repetitive mantra of US politicians. New data shows, the majority of Russians believe it is the US government trying to influence Russian politics, not the other way around.

    When you point one finger, there are three fingers pointing back to you, the saying goes.

    According to recently revealed data, in 2016 almost eighty percent of Russians think the United States meddled "a great deal" or "a fair amount" in Russian politics. The figures compare to 69 percent of Americans who said the same about Russian interference in Washington.

    In 2016 eighty-one percent of the Russian public believed US was trying to undermine Russia's international influence and power, while 68 percent said their country should attempt to limit US influence, according the Russian pollster Levada Center and its US partner the Chicago Council of Global Affairs.

    Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    Moscow, Russia

    Fewer Russians feel this way now but the public is still very much divided, with a narrow majority saying Moscow should try to limit US power (52%) rather than undertake friendly cooperation with the United States.

    Following the 2016 US election that saw Donald Trump become the 45th US president, an investigation into alleged Russian interference has been launched and is conducted by the FBI, Senate committees and the House of Representatives.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Despite Lack of Proof, Tillerson Again Accuses Russia of Alleged 'Meddling'

    Trump and his key assistants repeatedly rejected allegations of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the allegations, pointing out there was no evidence to substantiate the claims.

    The latest in the series of allegations is the comment by the former US president George W. Bush who said Thursday there is "pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the 2016 presidential election."

    "Pretty clear" is not exactly a remark that instills confidence in the argument but could very much be one of the examples the Russian public distrusts the judgment and intentions of politicians in Washington.

    Related:

    Russian Trolls Are Taking Over the World! Or Perhaps Not...
    Despite Lack of Proof, Tillerson Again Accuses Russia of Alleged 'Meddling'
    The 'Russian Threat' and the Politics of Mass Distraction
    Tags:
    meddling claims, public, trust, meddling, poll, Levada Center, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok