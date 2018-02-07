Register
00:09 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Islamic State group pins are on display at an Islamic bookstore where books about Islam, militant Islamic leaders and Islamic flags are displayed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 13, 2014

    Russian Toddler Returns Home From Iraqi Territories Formerly Held by Daesh

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Russia
    Get short URL
    130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A one-year-old Russian girl was returned to Moscow on Wednesday and welcomed by her grandmother after spending some time on the territory formerly controlled by the Daesh terrorist group with her family.

    The girl's mother, Fatima Zulgayeva, born in Russia's Chechen Republic, married a Chechen from Ukraine and lived with him until 2014, when he left for Turkey in search of work. Zulgayeva followed her husband with their children, but it is unclear how the family then found themselves in Iraq, on the territory then-controlled by Daesh. The father was killed, while the mother and the girl, Khalima, were thrown into prison. Fatima later disappeared and the girl was adopted by an Arab family.

    Khalima and her grandmother, Birlant Zulgayeva, left Moscow for the Chechen capital of Grozny right away. Birlant told reporters that the girl's brothers brought back to Russia last October kept asking about their little sister every time they saw the grandmother getting ready to go out of the house.

    "Thanks to all of you, our President Vladimir Putin, we owe a lifelong debt of gratitude to [representative of the Chechen leader in the Middle East and Northern African countries Ziyad] Sabsabi and [Chechen leader] Ramzan Kadyrov," the girl's grandmother said.

    Daesh fighter
    © Photo: VOA
    A Closer Look at How Russia and the Syrian Army Defeated Daesh
    Birlant will now have to raise Khalima and her three brothers on her own, as she does not talk to the family on the father's side much.

    According to Sabsabi, Khalima received Russian citizenship a day ago, through a decision of an Iraqi court based on the testimony of the Iraqis and the Russians who lived with her mother and her brothers.

    The Russian upper house member gave the girl's grandmother the court documents, Khalima's birth certificate and passport.

    "We would have returned Khalima in any case, but it is good that it happened today, and not in a month or later. Children live in terrible conditions [in Iraq], with many diseases, although that is no reproach to the Iraqi authorities, they have a difficult situation there," Sabsabi said.

    The politician added that the girl was mostly healthy, but had some minor issues that Russian doctors were likely to be able to treat.

    According to Sabsabi, the people tasked with the girl's return had to track her down across all of Iraq. Khalima was found living with an Iraqi family on January 21, and it took the legal team two days to prepare the documents for court. The politician thanked the family for not trying to hide the girl.

    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Terrorism on the Ascent: Daesh Aims to Close in on Russia Via Afghanistan
    Sabsabi added that the fate of Khalima's mother remained unknown and it was impossible to verify even whether she was alive.

    The Chechen leader has backed the search for the children and women from Russia who had gone to Iraq or Syria. In August, Kadyrov published a video by the RT broadcaster made in Baghdad's orphanage on his Instagram. The video told stories of children whose parents had joined Daesh and had either died or disappeared leaving kids alone.

    About 100 women and children have returned home from Iraq and Syria so far with the help of the Chechen authorities. A special team, headed by Sabsabi, is tasked with organizing such returns.

    Related:

    Nearly 400 Kurdish, Daesh Fighters Killed in Afrin Op - Turkish General Staff
    'Daesh Want to Give the Impression That Nowhere is Safe' – Afghan Journalist
    Daesh Failed to Create Caliphate but Terrorist Pockets Still Active - Lavrov
    Tags:
    Daesh, Ukraine, Turkey, Iraq, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok