Body of Pilot From Downed Russian Su-25 Brought to Russia - MoD

"Russian military intelligence, in cooperation with Turkish colleagues, have returned to the body of attack pilot major Roman Filipov to Russia, who died as a hero on February 3 in Syria. The funeral ceremony for Major Roman Filipov with the observance of military honors at the request of the family and parents of the Russian pilot will be held on February 8 in Voronezh," the Ministry of Defense stated.
A Russian Su-35 attack aircraft was downed by a MANPAD portable surface-to-air missile in the Syrian province of Idlib, within the area controlled by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), while it was flying over. Filipov managed to bail out from the falling plane, but died in a fight with terrorists, blowing himself up in order to avoid captivity.
The Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, linked to former terrorist al-Qaeda branch in Syria that includes Jabhat al-Nusra militants, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Responding to the attack, the Russian air forces launched a high precision strike in the area from where the MANPAD had been launched, killing more than 30 militants.
