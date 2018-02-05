Register
08:28 GMT +305 February 2018
    An RS-24 Yars / SS-27 Mod 2 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow

    'Now It Is the Moment': Russia Urges US to Resume Dialogue on Missile Defense

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia
    111

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia and the United States should resume their dialogue on the missile defense in light of the growing relevance of the subject, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "I would like to emphasize the growing relevance of the missile defense topic. Let me remind you that an indestructible connection between strategic offensive arms and missile defense is noted in the preamble of the current Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty. There has been no substantial dialogue with the Americans on this matter for a long time. Now it is the moment when it should be resumed," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

    The Russian diplomat stressed that in order to overcome an impasse in the Russian-US relations, it was necessary to cooperate in a number of areas, including economy and regional crises.

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB
    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US New NPR: Foreign Threats Justify Arms Spending Hike - Russian Ambassador
    "This agenda, in our opinion, includes issues of maintaining and ensuring of strategic stability… It also considers the work on regional crises… as well as economic interaction," Ryabkov noted.

    At the same time, the Russian minister stressed that the Russian-US talks on the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region had not achieved workable solutions so far. Yet, Ryabkov expressed hope that both sides would find a "scheme" that would be acceptable for both Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk Republics.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    US Nuclear Doctrine Will Launch New Spiral of Arms Race - German FM
    On Friday, the US Defense Department published the country's new Nuclear Posture Review, which devoted much attention to the development of Russia's nuclear capability.

    In 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014 following a referendum.

    The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking, defense and other sectors, as well as on a number of Russian officials. Moscow responded with countermeasures against the Western countries that targeted it with sanctions.

    Ok