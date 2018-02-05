No 'Tit-for-Tat': Moscow Evaluating Response to US 'Kremlin Report'

"In this situation, we are not chasing for a strict tit-for-tat [response] and will not act at our own peril… We will respond when and if our president, our authorities, after evaluating multiple factors, will decide that the moment has come," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
The deputy foreign minister noted that Moscow had repeatedly responded to the United States' actions both in terms of expanding its own sanctions lists and taking other specific measures, including cutting the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the US report an "unfriendly move" that harmed bilateral relations between the countries. He said Moscow was not interested in scaling back relations with Washington and would refrain from retaliatory steps as it assessed the situation. Putin stressed that, in this context, Russia should first of all deal with its domestic matters, pursuant to the rule "the dogs bark, but the caravan goes on."
All comments
Show new comments (0)