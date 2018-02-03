Register
17:34 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018

    Some 4,000 People Attend Rally in Far East to Support Russian Athletes (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 01

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Around 4,000 residents of Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Territory attended the rally organized in Vladivostok in support of Russian athletes amid the doping scandal, the administration of the region said Saturday in a statement.

    "In Primorye [Primorsky Territory], on Saturday, February 3, a rally was held in support of the Olympic athletes… About 4,000 citizens of Primorye took to the streets this day together with the whole Russia to support our athletes who will participate in the Winter Olympics," the statement published on the administration’s official website reads.

    The participants unfolded a large Russian flag at the end of the event in a sign of support and solidarity with Russian athletes.

    On Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) revealed that it had ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and ban from the Olympics for life over violation of anti-doping rules, and partially upheld the remaining 11 appeals.

    Yevgeny Belov (Russia) during the individual race in men's cross-country skiing at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    FIS Lifts Ban on CAS-Cleared Russian Cross-Country Skiers
    The IOC, however, said it regretted the CAS decision, and expressed plans to carefully consider the CAS reasoned decisions once they are available for a possible appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

    The scandal around the alleged systematic use of prohibited chemicals in Russian sports erupted in 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple violations and suspended Moscow laboratory of RUSADA, the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency.

    READ MORE: CAS Ruling on Russia Proves Inconsistency of McLaren Report — Analysts

    In 2016, Richard McLaren, head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report alleging the existence of a state-supported doping program in Russia. Russian officials have refuted the allegations while admitting that the Russian sports had some issues with doping abuse.

    The scandal resulted in a lifetime ban for a number of Russian athletes, the revision of the 2014 Olympics results as well as disqualification of the Russian national team from the 2018 Games, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics under a neutral flag.

    Related:

    Olympics Organizers Ready to Take In Banned Russian Athletes If Acquitted by CAS
    Chinese CAS Signs Agreement With Airbus to Buy 140 Airliners
    CAS Ban of Russian Paralympians 'Hypocritical, Disgusting' - Moscow
    Tags:
    rally, 2018 Winter Olympics, CAS, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok