Russian MoD Advises US Either Rule Out Flights Near Borders or Abide by Law

A series of controversial incidents with US surveillance planes approaching Russian borders over the Black Sea waters has heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Russian Ministry of Defense reminded Washington that its reconnaissance planes in the Black Sea region "would be met by Russian jets, but not by the Ukrainian partners," stressing that the Crimea is an inherent part of Russia.

The ministry added that another option for the Pentagon was "to issue new maps with correct Russian airspace borders to all the crews."

READ MORE: WATCH: Russian Jet Intercepts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

Moscow's statement comes after on Monday, a US signals reconnaissance plane Navy EP-3 Aries, which was flying over international waters in the Black Sea, was intercepted by Russian Su-27 air superiority fighter

The US State Department harshly critisized the interception claiming that Moscow was harassing an American plane over international waters and thus flouting international laws. However, Russia has a different view on the incident, with the Defense Ministry stating that the intercept was conducted in strict compliance with international aviation rules and was necessary to prevent the Aries from violating Russian airspace.

READ MORE: WATCH Russian Bombers' Maneuvers During Intercept of US Spy Plane

The US has repeatedly expressed its resentment over incidents called by Pentagon unsafe interception, when Russian jets prevented the US planes aproaching the country's border from violating it.