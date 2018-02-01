Russian Special Services Take Down Daesh Terrorist (VIDEO)

The militant was neutralized during his detention as he offered armed resistance. He possessed a powerful improvised explosive device, firearms and munition.

The Russian Federal Security Service has published a footage of the liquidation of a Daesh terrorist, who plotted an attack on the presidential election day in Nizhny Novgorod.

The video shows FSB servicemen, who enter a room, where the gunman was. The militant was armed with a Makarov pistol; there were are also various chemicals, which he apparently used to make homemade explosive devices.

