Russian Special Services Take Down Daesh Terrorist (VIDEO)

The Russian Federal Security Service has published a footage of the liquidation of a Daesh terrorist, who plotted an attack on the presidential election day in Nizhny Novgorod.
The video shows FSB servicemen, who enter a room, where the gunman was. The militant was armed with a Makarov pistol; there were are also various chemicals, which he apparently used to make homemade explosive devices.
READ MORE: Russia's FSB Neutralizes Daesh Member Who Plotted Terror Attack on Election Day
Ликвидацию террориста ИГИЛ в Нижнем Новгороде сняли на видео. Преступник планировал устроить теракт в день выборов президента pic.twitter.com/DpXNSiAd96— НТВ (@ntvru) 1 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)