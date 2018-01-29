Members of Syria Sochi Talks Get Statuettes Symbolizing Friendship With Russia

SOCHI (Sputnik) - Syrians, who participate in the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, have received from Russia statuettes symbolizing friendship between the two nations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The statuettes in a shape of handshake are made of bronze and Ural malachite. The basement of the statuettes has the national emblem of Syria and a caption "Syrian Arab Republic" in Arabic on it.

The handshake in a rhomb frame represents the friendship between the two countries.

© Sputnik/ Anastasia Levchenko Statuettes symbolizing friendship between Russian and Syria

All Syrians arriving in Sochi for the congress find this gift in their hotel rooms.

READ MORE: Syrian Dialogue Congress in Sochi: Preparations Underway to the Utmost Extent

© AFP 2018/ FABRICE COFFRINI Syrian Opposition to Boycott National Dialogue Congress in Sochi

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is bringing together opposition and pro-governmental forces, as well as representatives of all Syrian ethnic and religious groups in order to push forward the process of political settlement, with a specific focus on constitution and elections.

The UN Security Council permanent members along with Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have been invited to take part in the work of the forum as observers.