17:04 GMT +329 January 2018
    Preparations for Congress of Syrian National Dialog in Sochi

    Members of Syria Sochi Talks Get Statuettes Symbolizing Friendship With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Russia
    SOCHI (Sputnik) - Syrians, who participate in the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, have received from Russia statuettes symbolizing friendship between the two nations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

    The statuettes in a shape of handshake are made of bronze and Ural malachite. The basement of the statuettes has the national emblem of Syria and a caption "Syrian Arab Republic" in Arabic on it.

    The handshake in a rhomb frame represents the friendship between the two countries.

    All Syrians arriving in Sochi for the congress find this gift in their hotel rooms.

    The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is bringing together opposition and pro-governmental forces, as well as representatives of all Syrian ethnic and religious groups in order to push forward the process of political settlement, with a specific focus on constitution and elections.

    The UN Security Council permanent members along with Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have been invited to take part in the work of the forum as observers.

