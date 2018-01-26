WATCH: Nuclear Icebreaker Sends Arctic Explorers a Wake Up Call

The Taymyr nuclear icebreaker was clearing ice on the Yenisei River when the event occurred.
По пути к Диксону нам встретился «Таймыр» — атомный ледокол, предназначенный для проводки судов в устья сибирских рек. Огромная махина. Ещё на подступах к нам лёд начал дрожать. А когда подошёл, то было настолько круто, что и словами сложно описать! #Енисей #Ледокол #АтомныйЛедокол #РосАтомФлот #РосАтом #Таймыр #Диксон #экспедиция #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #toyota #toyotarus #возможностьпроявитьсебя #redfox #redfoxoutdoor
Evgeny Shatalov, one of the drivers of the Toyota pickup trucks, said the Taymyr got so close to where they were he reached out his hand and touched the ship, according to RT. Shatalov joked that it was unfortunate nobody touched the ship in the freezing temperatures with their tongue, since this may have brought good luck.
Про путешествия в Диксон. Крутой день. Вкатывались. Атомный ледокол "Таймыр" поразил своей мошью и размерами. Саша Еликов дотронулся до ледокола и пробежал за ним несколько метров, опыт, че. Не удалось выполнить примету на удачу – дотронуться языком до ледокола, поэтому дорожная обстановка резко ухудшилась и началось "лопата трофи". Северное сияние – приятный бонус перед ночевкой в палатке в –50С Все выжили, бодры, веселы. #пропутешествия #rgoexpo #toyota #toyotarus #hilux #hella #hellacis #возможностьпроявитьсебя #maxxisrussia #redfox #redfoxoutdoor #fiskarsrussia #tplus #midland #fareast_russia #redoffroad #диксон #rgoexpo #arctictrip #караул
It's not entirely clear whether the Taymyr, a ship measuring 490 feet by 92 feet and displacing 21,000 tons, even saw the voyagers.
The expedition crew started their journey in the remote city of Norilsk, the northernmost city in the world with more than 100,000 residents, on January 15 and were en route to Dixon, the northernmost town in Russia, when the drive-by occurred.
All comments
Show new comments (0)