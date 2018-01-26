US, Russia Propose New Two-Way Shipping Routes in Bering Strait

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Russia proposed a series of international shipping routes to guide vessels through the Bering Strait and Bering Sea amid an increase in Arctic traffic, the US Coast Guard said in a press release on Thursday.

"The nations jointly developed and submitted the proposal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to establish six two-way routes and six precautionary areas," the release said.

Earlier, the Treasury Department banned providing goods, services or technology for projects with Russia related to deepwater, arctic offshore or shale exploration or production.

Russia is currently investing billions in Arctic development. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in August that the government is preparing to allocate $2.7 billion on the development of the Arctic by 2025.