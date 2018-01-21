US Ambassador to Russia Takes Icy Plunge on Orthodox Epiphany (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

On the night of January 19, Russian Orthodox believers participate in a bathing ritual to celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River.

During his visit to the New Jerusalem monastery, the US Ambassador Jon Huntsman sought to learn more about Russia’s spiritual traditions and took part in Epiphany bathing in ice-holes.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Siberians Participate in Epiphany Bathing Despite —60 Celsius

The US Embassy spokesperson had previously confirmed the ambassador’s visit and his eagerness to take a dip in the icy water.

"This weekend, Ambassador Huntsman will visit the New Jerusalem Resurrection monastery [to the West of Moscow] with the kind assistance of the Russian Orthodox Church. His family members, Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Godfrey, and members of the Embassy staff will accompany him," Maria Olson said.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman visits New Jerusalem Monastery

"Mr. Huntsman will be glad to take part in Epiphany bathing because he has heard a lot about this unforgettable experience from his Russian friends," she added.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman visits New Jerusalem Monastery

Following the bathing, Huntsman told reporters that it was a “new and unforgettable experience for him.”