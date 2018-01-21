'Easy Rider': Russian Cosmonaut Flies Around ISS on Vacuum Cleaner (VIDEO)

Busy as they are, the cosmonauts and astronauts working on board the International Space Station cherish the rare free moments when they can relax and enjoy themselves.

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shpaklerov has posted a video on his Twitter account, which shows him floating around the orbital outpost astride a vacuum cleaner to an R. Kelly song, aptly titled “I Believe I Can Fly.”

"People, often ask if we fly around the ISS on a vacuum cleaner. I had to say no, I haven’t tried that. Now, during a Saturday cleanup, I thought this is already my third mission in space…it’s time to test —fly the thing,” Shkaplerov wrote.

Очень часто спрашивают, а летаем ли мы на пылесосе по станции? Приходилось отвечать, что не пробовал. А тут во время субботника подумал, что уже третий полет… пора провести летные испытания пылесоса ✌😉🚀 // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/qQpoQx5OLL — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) 20 января 2018 г.

​The video quickly went viral among appreciative users.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia Starts Recruiting Team of Cosmonauts for Flights to Moon

“What a joyfully fun astronaut. Judging by your photos and video you have a hell of a good time there, even though I’m sure that sometimes things get rough up there. Good for you, and your friends too! Greetings from Moscow!” k_berencice tweeted.

“Finally we’re getting down to the REAL things,” chuckled a Twitter user, who goes under the nick konstantin0108.

Earlier, Anton Shkaplerov published a photo of the bridge across the Kerch Strait from the ISS on Instagram.

Фотографии моей Родины: Балаклава, Севастополь и Крымский мост. Контролирую строительство моста из Космоса. 🚀Подтверждаю, все идет по графику! 😉



The images of my Homeland from space: Balaklava, Sevastopol and the Crimean bridge. pic.twitter.com/pDqTMbotaX — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) 28 декабря 2017 г.

​READ MORE: Space Pizza — Recipe From ISS Astronauts