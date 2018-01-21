'Easy Rider': Russian Cosmonaut Flies Around ISS on Vacuum Cleaner (VIDEO)

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shpaklerov has posted a video on his Twitter account, which shows him floating around the orbital outpost astride a vacuum cleaner to an R. Kelly song, aptly titled “I Believe I Can Fly.”
"People, often ask if we fly around the ISS on a vacuum cleaner. I had to say no, I haven’t tried that. Now, during a Saturday cleanup, I thought this is already my third mission in space…it’s time to test —fly the thing,” Shkaplerov wrote.
Очень часто спрашивают, а летаем ли мы на пылесосе по станции? Приходилось отвечать, что не пробовал. А тут во время субботника подумал, что уже третий полет… пора провести летные испытания пылесоса ✌😉🚀 // Flight tests of vacuum cleaner aboard the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/qQpoQx5OLL— Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) 20 января 2018 г.
The video quickly went viral among appreciative users.
“Finally we’re getting down to the REAL things,” chuckled a Twitter user, who goes under the nick konstantin0108.
Earlier, Anton Shkaplerov published a photo of the bridge across the Kerch Strait from the ISS on Instagram.
Фотографии моей Родины: Балаклава, Севастополь и Крымский мост. Контролирую строительство моста из Космоса. 🚀Подтверждаю, все идет по графику! 😉— Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) 28 декабря 2017 г.
The images of my Homeland from space: Balaklava, Sevastopol and the Crimean bridge. pic.twitter.com/pDqTMbotaX
