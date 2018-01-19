WATCH Video From Scene of Axe Attack in Russian School

An alleged video showing the site of an axe attack in a Russian school has been released.
The footage shows collapsed plaster from the ceiling, scattered furniture and books.
Investigators said they suspected that the ninth-grade student had attacked seventh-graders with an axe at a school in the village of Sosnovy Bor on Ulan Ude outskirts in the Buryatia region. He then threw a Molotov cocktail into a classroom and started a fire, injuring five.
READ MORE: Investigators: Teen Held on Attempted Murder Charges After Russian School Attack
According to authorities, there were three suspects in the attack, with one of them being detained.
Опубликовано первое видео с места нападения на школу под Улан-Удэ https://t.co/WY1Tas0iaY#Школа #Происшествия pic.twitter.com/dkbkllrDDT— Пятый канал Новости (@5tv) 19 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)