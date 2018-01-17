Two Teens Behind Knife Fight in School in Russia's Perm Charged

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two minors who perpetrated a knife fight in a school in the Russian city of Perm were charged with attempted murder of two or more persons, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a knife fight broke out between former and current students of a school in Perm, located near the Ural mountains, leaving 15 people injured. Twelve of those injured have been hospitalized. A teacher and several students were wounded because they wanted to break up the fight that began with a class.

The two students, who have reportedly planned attack carefully, were arrested and a criminal case opened against both on charges of attempted murder.

Svetlana Denisova, Perm region children's ombudswoman, said that one of the teenage perpetrators had a psychological disorder , adding that his parents "had difficulties handling him."

"Two underage defendants of this criminal case were charged with committing a crime under the article of ‘attempted murder of two or more people, including minors, committed by a group of individuals with prior agreement," she said.