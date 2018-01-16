Cryptocurrencies May Disappear in Few Years, but Blockchain to Stay - Russian PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cryptocurrencies have become a new challenge for governments and businesses, they may disappear in a few years, but the blockchain technology has a chance to become an everyday reality, as it happened with the Internet, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

During the speech at the Gaidar forum, he noted that theorists predicted the emergence of crypto-currency in the middle of the last century.

"Nevertheless, this is a new challenge for both governments and business. And for experts as well," Medvedev said, pointing out that approaches to cryptocurrencies are different — "from prohibitive to liberal ones."