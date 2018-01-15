Russian Lawyers Prepare Dozen of Lawsuits Against Apple Over iPhone Slowdown

"Before the end of the week, the lawsuits will be filed in the Moscow courts, but we will not disclose the number of plaintiffs, but there will be about 10 separate suits. When we study all possible legal strategies, experience and practice, we will determine the further actions. The amount of claims may reach tens millions of rubles," Karpov explained.
According to the lawyer, monetary claims will not be the main ones, the key claim is to eliminate the slowdown of the phones' processors in iOS 11 operating system.
Later that month, a class action was brought against the company for hushing the measure up, leading many to believe this was done to force them to switch to a newer version.
In late December, Apple apologized for handling the problem in such a manner and cut the price for batteries replacement in 2018 from $79 to $29 for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later.
