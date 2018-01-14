Russian Political Scientist Says Banned From Entering EU at Poland's Request

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian political scientist and journalist, the head of Moscow-based Progressive Policy Foundation, Oleg Bondarenko, told Sputnik on Sunday that he had been banned from entering the European Union for a three-year period at the request of the Polish authorities.

"At the request of Poland without an explanation of the reasons, by decision of 17.11.2017, I am banned from entering the EU for three years. I regard this as a political revenge of the Poles," Bondarenko said.

According to Bondarenko, he was stopped at a passport control counter upon arrival at Berlin's Tegel Airport. The border guard has called a police officer, who invited the journalist to the police office, where he showed Bondarenko a paper proving he had been denied entry into the European Union's Schengen Area by a request of Poland. Bondarenko has sent a photo of the document to Sputnik. The paper does not contain reasons for denial of entry, but proves that it was made at Poland's request.

Bondarenko also published on Facebook a photo of his passport page with a dated stamp. "That's how a stamp banning entry into the EU looks like," Bondarenko wrote.

The political scientist told Sputnik that he had planned to go to Berlin for one day at the invitation of the Left Party of Germany ("Die Linke") to their meeting in connection with the beginning of the political year. Bondarenko said he also wanted to invite the party's co-leader, Sahra Wagenknecht, to Russia.