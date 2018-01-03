Register
    Ramzan Kadyrov

    Chechen Leader Explains Possible Reasons of His Facebook and Instagram Block

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov believes that his Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked due to his criticism of Trump.

    "Washington is silent when [Facebook] blocks my accounts over far-fetched grounds, despite the fact that this has been done absolutely for no  reason… According to many observers, the actual reason is also related to my condemnation of [US President Donald] Trump's decision to move the [US] embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel, while commenting on the current events in Iran.

    According to Kadyrov, the US State Department does not like it "when I honestly and frankly express my opinion about the US actions in the countries of the Islamic world."

    In December, Kadyrov's Instagram and Facebook accounts were blocked. Following the move, on December 26, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor sent a request to Facebook asking them to explain the reason for blocking Kadyrov's accounts on Facebook and Instagram. The tech giant has clarified that they disabled the accounts because the Chechen leader was subject to US sanctions.

    The Chechen leader noted that such actions with his social media accounts will not change his opinion on US policies and that he will find other ways to spread his point of view, including via the new social network Mylistory.

