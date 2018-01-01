Putin: Credibility, Timeliness of Information Always Important in Work of Media

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) - Providing credible and timely information is always important when working in media space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"Always, in any work — and especially in the information field — a benchmark of credibility is always important, as well as the timeliness of the information [provided]," Putin said as aired on the Russian Channel One, congratulating Vremya, Russia's main evening newcast, on its 50th anniversary.

The Russian president stressed that the TV program had always met and continued to meet all these criteria.

"Today is a special day. This is not just a celebration for your team but for the entire country. In the course of 50 years, Vremya has become the leader of [Russia's] information programs," Putin noted.

The program's first release took place on January 1, 1968. It has become a significant milestone in the careers of many famous Soviet and Russian journalists and TV presenters.