01:42 GMT +301 January 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    The President's Speech: New Year 2018 Greeting From Vladimir Putin (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    5330

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation's nine time zones to offer his traditional New Year greeting, wishing happiness and prosperity to his fellow countrymen.

    Dear friends!

    The New Year, 2018, is upon us. And while we celebrate this holiday every year, each time we regard it as something original, gentle and desirable; we believe that everything we wish for during these minutes will come true.

    For us, New Year’s Eve is, first and foremost, a family holiday. We celebrate it just like we did during our childhood: with presents and surprises, with special warmth, with expectations of important changes. And they will come into our lives if each and every one of us will remember our parents and care for them, treasure every minute spent together with them; if we will learn to better understand our children, their dreams and aspirations; if we support those close to us, those in need of our involvement and heartfelt generosity.

    The ability to help, to be thoughtful and to do good, fills life with a true, human purpose. Wherever we are – at a table with our family, in a company of revelers or partying out in the streets – we’re all united in our merry New Year mood, and modern technology allows us to share our feelings with those dear to us, who may be hundreds or thousands of kilometers away.

    And, as always, allow me to offer special congratulations to all the people who are currently at work – people fulfilling their professional or military duty, work their shift at hospitals, steer trains and aircraft. We’re all together in this New Year's night, and we’re all together in our daily pursuits as well.

    Our solidarity, friendship and unconditional love of Russia multiply our strength, giving us power to perform worthy deeds and great achievements.

    I would like to offer heartfelt congratulations to all of you for your faith in yourselves and in our country, for your labor and its fruits. May trust and mutual understanding always accompany us.

    Dear friends!

    The year 2018 is mere seconds away. It is time to say the most precious words to each other, to forgive mistakes and grudges, to embrace, to confess one’s love, to offer warmth, care and attention. May every person and every family experience a change for the better during the new year, and may newborn children bring joy to us.

    I sincerely wish you all success and well-being. Peace and prosperity to our great Russia, beloved and unique.

    Be happy! Happy New 2018!

